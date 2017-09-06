5 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: WAFU Appoints Jabbie and Jallow

GFF News-The West Africa Football Union ( WAFU ) has appointed Gambia's Ba S JABBIE and Ebrima Jallow as Match Officials in the forth coming WAFU tournament schedule to take place in Ghana.

Baa Jabbie is been nominated by the Gambia Football Federation and thus his appointment to the position of Disciplinary Committee Member of WAFU tournament Ghana 2017 came into being while Jallow is selected by the Confederation of African Football ( CAF ) as Assistant Referee in the tournament.

Both Baa and Jallow are scheduled to leave Banjul on Monday September 4th for Ghana and are expected to be in active duties until the 24th when the final would be staged.

