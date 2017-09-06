Gambia: SK West Nawettan in Progress As Teams Book Tickets for Round of 16

The ongoing Newettan at the Serrekunda West Park is up and running with a number of teams through to the next round while others will have to contend with going through to the playoffs next season.

Over the weekend, Bundas and Kaw Tally sailed through to the knockout having accumulated five points and on three goals each. Both sides drew one-all in their last meeting.

Erringjang lost against Hunters by a goal to nil forcing the former to feature in the playoffs next season, on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Jantabi and Pencha topped group A on 5 and 4 points respectively whilst third-placed Ruhagbi clutched 3 points, a point ahead of basement occupants Happapa who are with 2 points.

Group 3's final matches were not played due to the Tobaski break but will be rescheduled soonest according to the organisers.

As it stands, Kongne Bi has also breezed to the Knockout having secured six points in two wins with six goals.

Congne Bi smashed 3 unanswerable goals in the Kanifing United's goal post before winning 3 goals to 1 over Koko Academy. Kanifing United are sitting on second position with 3 points. They lost their previous game but won the second match against D.K. City by a lone goal.

In the Group E Fixtures, Cambell Town, sitting with one point, needs a win over Tigers to send them through to the next stage of the competition. The group is one of the most critical in the Newettan with a win for any team to guarantee them passage.

Old Jeshwang headlines the group with 4 points whilst Tigers and Pipeline Qcell are equal on points with two each without goals.

In Group F, Jeshwang City are topping with 4 points whilst Black Pool and Empty Land are joint second with 2 points each.

Sticklers occupy bottom of the table standings with a point. The next game pits Jeshwang City and Empty Land.