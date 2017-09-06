6 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kwahani to Have Safer Water

By Abdallah Msuya in Zanzibar

RESIDENTS of Kwahani constituency in the Zanzibar Municipality are set to have access to clean and safer domestic water and use better feeder roads and pedestrian bridges after construction work started in the area.

Speaking during the launch of the feeder roads improvement project, Mr Salum Fundi Salum, Kwahani councillor, said residents were happy about the envisaged developments. He added that the move will go a long way in improving their livelihoods.

"This feeder road project will bring relief to the residents of Kwahani who for a long time have been using impassable roads," Mr Salum said adding that the roads improvement was among the projects funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from the Union Government.

He said that he has been working with the Constituency MP Dr Hussein Mwinyi with support from development partners to improve the livelihood of the people of Kwahani including solving water shortage problems as par Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto of 2015/2020.

Mr Salum said next Sunday residents of Kwahani are expecting to meet and share 'light moment' with China Ambassador to Tanzania Dr LU Youqing who plans to visit schools such as Makadara, Muungano, and Sebleni in the areas.

"While in constituency the China ambassador will see our development efforts by at least visiting the three schools and provide computers," he said asking residents to turn-up in big numbers to welcome the ambassador.

"For many years, parts of Kwahani constituency have been experiencing challenges to access clean water, using feeder roads bearing potholes and a dilapidated pedestrian bridges, prompting using CDF to bring changes.

