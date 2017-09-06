Photo: Daily News

Zanzibar Finance and Planning minister, Dr Khalid Mohamed

The Finance and Planning minister, Dr Khalid Mohamed, has seized the opportunity of the ongoing Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) meeting to promote Zanzibar tourist attractions.

The 34th ESAAMLG forum is well attended with delegates from 21 countries, including the US, UK and Portugal. "Despite your very tight schedule during the week, I hope delegates will find time to explore our Island.

"We have been blessed with fascinating nature, the green and lush vegetation, clear blue skies and the azure Indian Ocean waters," Dr Mohamed told participants at the ESAAMLG meeting.

The delegates may have had the opportunity to explore amazing tourist sites in Mainland Tanzania, including wildlife viewing during the previous meeting in Arusha, but Dr Mohamed assured them of a different experience on the Isles.

"We don't have the big five here but we have our own rare species of colobus monkeys not seen anywhere else on the globe. Our famous Stone Town is a Unesco recognised World Heritage, rich in slave trade history.

"It was the seat of the Sultan dynasty and goes to the Guinness Book of Records as the site of the shortest war in world history," boasted Dr Mohamed. The ESAAMLG task force meeting commenced here on Monday, with a call for countries to strengthen their preventive approach against money laundering and financing of terrorism activities across the region.

Officiating at the opening of the meeting Dr Mohamed said the SADC region must develop systems that will prevent or at least keep money laundering and financing of terrorism activities at their minimum.

"We have to be abreast of the perpetrators by ensuring that our systems are robust enough to early detect any money laundering or terrorism financing attempts and deal with them appropriately," added Dr Mohamed.