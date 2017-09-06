Kenya: Homeboyz Top Seeds for Kababeri Sevens

Menengai Cream Homeboyz RFC are the top seeds for this weekend's Kabeberi Sevens, the second round of the 2017 National Rugby Sevens Circuits

According to the draws released on Tuesday the reigning circuit champions, who started their campaign with cup final success at the season opening Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa on Sunday, have been pooled with Nondies, hosts Mwamba and Daystar Falcons in Pool A for the two-day showpiece.

Homeboyz came from behind to beat a resilient Nakuru 17-7 in the Driftwood Sevens cup final match at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Pool B features last weekend's finalists Top Fry Nakuru, SportPesa Quins, KCB and Resolution Kisii in what on paper is the tournament's "pool of death", with the Menengai Oilers headlining Pool C where they are grouped with defending Kabeberi champions Resolution Impala Saracens, Blak Blad and the Catholic Monks.

Pool D comprises last weekend's surprise package Mean Machine, Kabras Sugar and Makueni who are in the top tier this weekend by virtue of winning the Division 2 Cup final at the Driftwood Sevens last weekend.

The Kabeberi Sevens will be held at the RFUEA grounds. It was first played in 1986 to commemorate the passing away of the charismatic George Mwangi Kabeberi, one of the founding members of the Mwamba club.

Over the years, the significance of the tournament has been expanded to honour departed club members, including recently departed Leeroy Okara, Absalom "Bimbo" Mutere, Abedeen Shikoyi, and Jimmy Owino and lately Victor Wayodi among others.

Kabeberi Sevens Pools

Pool A: Menengai Cream Homeboyz, Nondescripts, Mwamba, Daystar Falcons

Pool B: Top Fry Nakuru, SportPesa Quins, KCB, Resolution Kisii

Pool C: Menengai Oilers, Resolution Impala Saracens, Blak Blad, Catholic Monks

Pool D: Mean Machine, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Makueni