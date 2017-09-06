Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

September 5 - 2017 SINGA / EL DINDIR / EL MAFAZA Overflowing rivers in southeastern Sudan have caused the flooding of town districts and displacement of dozens of families in the last week. A dam in Tindelti in White Nile state partially collapsed as a result of the floods on Monday. El Aawaj dam sustained damage as a result of the flood of the seasonal river Khor Abu Habil, which threatens to drown parts of Tindelti. El Awaj was built to protect Tindelti from flooding in 2013.

Extreme weather in Sennar has forced approximately 80 families from Singa out of their flooded homes since Friday. People are staying in the public squares of the city, residents told Radio Dabanga on Sunday.

Elsehwere in Sennar, in El Dindir, one of the engineers at the water station told local media that the amount of water flowing from the Ethiopian plateau has led to the exit of the river water from the valley. "The increase in the level of El Rahad river and the amount of water running from El Dindir river threaten to flood El Dindir. This is is dangerous to the people living near the river and low places."

♦ Sudan: Dr Mudawi released after pardon, all charges dropped

August 30 - 2017 KHARTOUM Sudanese human rights champion Dr Mudawi Ibrahim, who has been in detention in Khartoum's infamous Kober prison since December last year, was released on 29 August - along with four other detainees - in accordance with a Republican decree issued by President Omar Al Bashir. Dr Mudawi's family confirmed to Radio Dabanga that Dr Mudawi was at home on Tuesday night 29 August. One of his co-accused has not been released so far, despite the presidential decree.

Dr Mudawi was arrested on December 7 from the campus of Khartoum University, where he lectures in engineering. His detention prompted a chorus of condemnation for the highest levels of the international community including the United Nations and African Union. Dr Mudawi embarked on several hunger strikes during his detention and his family appealed repeatedtly to the Sudanese government to release him.

In May, the prosecution charged Dr Mudawi on six charges including 'undermining the constitutional system' and 'waging war against the state', both of which carry either the death penalty or life imprisonment. All charges against him have now been dropped.

The release of one of the five co-accused of the human rights defender, Hafez Idris El Doma, has been delayed despite the presidential decree. The Darfur Bar Association informed Radio Dabanga on Thursday after El Doma was handed over by the authorities to the state security prosecution under another complaint - according to the prosecution.

Amnesty International has been very vocal in campaigning for Dr Mudawi's release, and reacted with relief to the news of his release and that all charges against him have been dropped. Also the European Union (EU) has welcomed the decree by Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir to pardon and release Dr Mudawi.

13 cholera dead in South Darfur capital

September 5 - 2017 NYALA / KASS / KALMA / GARSILA / NIERTETI / FORO BARANGA Thirteen people died of cholera in a district of Nyala city, medical sources reported on Sunday. One of the nearby camps...

Sudanese 'shot and killed' in Egypt

September 5 - 2017 HALAYEB Four Sudanese nationals have been killed in Halayeb in Egypt by Egyptian forces on Monday. Egyptian forces opened fire on four Sudanese people in Oseif on Monday...

Sudan courts deported more than 100 Eritrean refugees in August

September 4 - 2017 KHARTOUM / KASSALA Sudanese courts deported 104 Eritrean refugees in August, and sentenced others to imprisonment for their 'illegal infiltration into the Sudanese territory'. A...

Malaria spreading in flood-stricken West Darfur

September 3 - 2017 MURNEI CAMP The spread of malaria following heavy rains and floods has affected almost every family in Murnei camp for the displaced in West Darfur. Residents complain of a lack of...

Two students die from wounds, third stabbed to death in Omdurman

September 1 - 2017 OMDURMAN (UPDATE 18:30) Ashraf El Hadi and Mohamed Ali Abdallah succumbed to their injuries they sustained during a clash in the dormitory of the Omdurman Islamic...

Sunstroke kills two Port Sudan workers

September 1 - 2017 PORT SUDAN New cases of sunstroke resulted in the death of two port workers in the seaport hospital of Port Sudan, the capital of Red Sea state, on Wednesday. Journalist Osman...

No end in sight for bread shortage in Kassala, North Kordofan

August 31 - 2017 KASSALA / EL OBEID / SAWAKIN / ED DAEIN The bread shortage in Halfa El Gadeeda in Kassala state has entered its fifth day. Many bakeries are closed owing to a lack of flour...

Mass demos follow Sudanese student guilty verdict

August 30 - 2017 KHARTOUM Sudanese students took to the streets in the national capital of Khartoum yesterday in protest against a court verdict condemning Asim Omar, a student at Khartoum University...

