Kenya: Nock Elections Set for September 29

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) will go to the polls on September 29, 2017.

The elections were halted on May 5 this year following a High Court injunction filed by Kenya Taekwondo Association, who had been barred from participating.

The extraordinary meeting held at Nock offices in Nairobi on Tuesday, unanimously allowed 20 federations to take part in the elections during the Elective General Assembly.

They include Kenya Taekwondo Association, Kenya Cycling Federation and Kenya Badminton Association who had been barred from the May 5 elections.

However, the meeting chaired by Nock president Kipchoge Keino warned the three federations to sort out the wrangles in their respectively federations or risk being barred from participation.

The meeting was still debating whether there will be a fresh nomination process and if the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) will be allowed to oversee the vetting of candidates and electoral process.