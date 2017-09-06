5 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Caught With R63 000 Worth of ARVs Gets R500 Bail

A former paramedic, charged with unlawful possession of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) worth R63 000, was released on R500 bail in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Skori James Lewane, 54, was arrested on Sunday after authorities found him at his home packing the ARVs. He had 2 262 tablets in his possession.

The drug is used to contain the spread of HIV.

The Hawks in the North West said in a statement that the suspect had previously worked at Potchefstroom Hospital as a paramedic.

Hawks Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said they had acted after receiving intelligence alleging that the man was selling the medical drug in the township of Ikageng.

In a statement, Major General Linda Mbana, the provincial head of the Hawks, warned employees against abusing their power and spoke out against the theft of drugs that should benefit the sick.

"We have no mercy for people who enrich themselves at the state's expense," read the statement.

Lewane is due for another appearance in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on September 8.

