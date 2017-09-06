Burundi: Calls to Probe Genocide

Women's network calls for a balanced participation of men and women in decision-making and peace consolidation dialogue.… Read more »

Kigali — THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged to investigate serious human rights violations in Burundi. The violations include including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests and detention, torture, sexual violence, cruel, inhuman treatment and enforced disappearances. Among the alleged perpetrators, the commission mentioned members, including high level officials, of the National Intelligence Services and the national police force, military officials and members of the youth league of the ruling party, known as Imbonerakure. They are aligned to President Pierre Nkurunziza. The United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi lamented the crimes against humanity had been committed since April 2015 when Nkurunziza, in power since 2005, refused to relinquish his reign at the end of his mandate. "We were struck by the scale and the brutality of the violations," said Fatsah Ouguergouz, president of the commission of inquiry. The East African country is at loggerheads with UN. Burundian authorities have rejected the commission's repeated attempts to establish dialogue and to request information from the government. The UN commission's members were denied entry into Burundi. "We deeply regret the Burundian government's lack of cooperation,"Ouguergouz said. The Burundi crisis is marked by protests, demonstrations and government crackdown. Some 2 000 civilians have been killed and an estimated 5 000 opposition supporters detained. Over 200 000 people have fled the country. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.