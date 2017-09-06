Rwanda Genocide Kingpins Face Arrest in Germany

Work is being fast-tracked to ensure that the ongoing scanning and digitalisation of 63 million copies of Gacaca… Read more »

Kigali — RWANDA has appealed to Germany to arrest all suspects linked to the 1994 genocide. This follows the extradition of one of the genocide masterminds, Jean Twagiramungu, from the European country. Twagiramungu, a former teacher, is to face trial after a formal request by Rwanda. He allegedly masterminded the killing of more than 10 000 Tutsis south of Rwanda. However, while welcoming the extradition, Rwanda's National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) wants all suspects extradited. "We are looking forward to the remaining four suspects extradited or tried in Germany," Faustin Nkusi, spokesperson of the NPPA, said. Germany has previously sentenced two other suspects to eight and 13 years in prison for their role in the genocide. There are currently more than 800 genocide suspects hiding outside Rwanda. Most African governments have come under fire for failure to prosecute the suspects. An estimated 1 million Rwandans, a majority of them Tutsis, were killed during the genocide. Over 2 million people were displaced. The killing of President Juvénal Habyarimana, and fellow Burundian, Cyprien Ntaryamira, sparked the genocide. Their plane was shot at upon landing in the Rwandan capital Kigali. - CAJ News

