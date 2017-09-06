5 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Opposition Parties Have Their Day in Concourt to Pursue Impeachment of Zuma

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday heard an application by opposition parties for Parliament to investigate President Jacob Zuma's complicity in the Nkandla saga and potentially hold an impeachment vote. The court stressed collective accountability but, as leader of the National Assembly, Speaker Baleka Mbete must take responsibility for failing to follow up on the damning findings against the president. By GREG NICOLSON.

Collective blame was a key theme running through Tuesday's Constitutional Court hearing. In the application led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and supported by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Congress of the People (Cope), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Corruption Watch, the court heard how all Members of Parliament have a responsibility to hold the president accountable through the house's available mechanisms.

Any party in the National Assembly can ask Speaker Baleka Mbete to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate an issue and she is obliged to follow up on the request and take the proposal to a vote if there is sufficient motivation. Tuesday's case hinged on an EFF demand in April 2016 for an independent inquiry to be set up to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable after the Constitutional Court found he had "failed to...

