Nigeria: Rose Needs N11 Million for Kidney Transplant

Life has not been the same for Mrs. Rose Oghenekevwe, a 40-year-old mother of three, after been diagnosed with an end stage renal disease, secondary to long-standing hypertension and retroviral diseases.

Since then, despite the obvious pains, she has been hospitalised at Kidney Solutions Limited, where she is placed on dialysis twice a week.

Clinical Administrator and Senior Medical Officer at Kidney Solutions, Dr. Aderemi Oladapo-Sanu, said the patient needs a definitive management of renal transplant and this from their partnering hospital cost about N11 million to enable her undergo kidney transplants at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Brother to the patient, Agada Joseph Oche, told The Guardian the sickness started in 2013 when she started having chest pains and urinary problems. She was rushed to Eko Hospital in Lagos for treatment.

"After she was treated at Eko Hospital she became normal again and started urinating on her own but early this year she came down with the same sickness and ever since then she has been on dialysis.

"She spends over N120,000 on dialysis every week but because of financial constrains we can't afford the dialysis anymore. We have sold all our family assets to meet up with the dialysis but now she needs a kidney transplant to save her life, which is why we are appealing to Nigerians to assist us. Her children are still very young and we need her alive to be able to take care of her children," he said.

The patient's details are Rose Kevwe Onyejeche, UBA, 2049776753.