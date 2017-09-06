5 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Injured Wanyama to Return Against Everton Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: da
Victor Wanyama.
By Paul Redfern

London — Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is expected to be fit to return to the Tottenham line-up for Saturday's Premier League fixture away to Everton according to the latest injury report organisation Physio Room.

Wanyama who was unable to play in Spurs last league match was also unavailable for the Kenyan team due to a cartilage knee injury but is expected to recover in time for Saturday.

Spurs missed the tough-tackling midfield star in their most recent 1-1 draw against Burnley and the club's supporters are anxious that they have not yet won a game at their temporary home of Wembley while their White Hart Lane stadium is being redeveloped.

Wanyama has seen four recent additions to the Spurs squad over the past week including Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, Cote d'Ivoire full back Serge Aurier and defenders Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth from Colombia and Argentina.

Premier League runners-up Spurs were one of the few Premier League clubs to make a profit on their transfer dealings this summer and the club remains cash-strapped ahead of its multi-million pound move to the new stadium.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan player Josh Lelan has become a regular for League 2 side Crawley Town FC and capped another commanding performance in the Sussex side's 2-0 victory over Yeovil on Saturday.

Kenya

Electoral Body Gets a New Team

The Chief Executive of Kenya's electoral agency, Mr Ezra Chiloba, has been replaced. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.