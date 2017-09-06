Kenya: Injured Wanyama to Return Against Everton Saturday

London — Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is expected to be fit to return to the Tottenham line-up for Saturday's Premier League fixture away to Everton according to the latest injury report organisation Physio Room.

Wanyama who was unable to play in Spurs last league match was also unavailable for the Kenyan team due to a cartilage knee injury but is expected to recover in time for Saturday.

Spurs missed the tough-tackling midfield star in their most recent 1-1 draw against Burnley and the club's supporters are anxious that they have not yet won a game at their temporary home of Wembley while their White Hart Lane stadium is being redeveloped.

Wanyama has seen four recent additions to the Spurs squad over the past week including Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, Cote d'Ivoire full back Serge Aurier and defenders Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth from Colombia and Argentina.

Premier League runners-up Spurs were one of the few Premier League clubs to make a profit on their transfer dealings this summer and the club remains cash-strapped ahead of its multi-million pound move to the new stadium.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan player Josh Lelan has become a regular for League 2 side Crawley Town FC and capped another commanding performance in the Sussex side's 2-0 victory over Yeovil on Saturday.