Kenya: Tears Flow Freely as Relatives View Bodies of Moi Girls Students

Nairobi — Wailing rent the air at the Chiromo Mortuary as relatives of nine students who died during the Moi High School inferno viewed the remains.

Some fainted as the pain of losing a child became unbearable, in a horrendous arson attack according to authorities investigating the weekend incident.

"Why? why?" they would be heard unconsciously asking.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the relatives DNA samples were collected ahead of a two weeks post-mortem exercise, whose outcome will help them identify their loved ones as explained by National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai.

"All the families have been allowed to view the nine bodies and none was able to physically identify their loved ones but DNA samples have been taken from close relatives for scientific analysis to help identify the bodies," he told journalists.

One body has been claimed by two families, a matter set to be settled once the outcome of the DNA results will be released.

Masai however called for patience since the exercise may exceed the set timelines.

A team of pathologists led by Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and officials from Government Chemist took specimens from family members.

Detectives have since questioned several people among them one of the students, believed to be linked to the incident that nine lives.

"We have ruled out an accident in this because we have a suspect," the senior officer briefed on the progress of the investigation told us Monday, soon after Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi told a news conference that the incident was an arson attack but he was economical with further details.