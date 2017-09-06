Kenya: Quins, Nakuru in Pool of Death for Kabeberi

Nairobi — Driftwood Sevens silver medalists Nakuru RFC are placed in a tough pool for the second stop of this season's National Sevens Circuit, Kabeberi Sevens, which will be held this weekend at the RFUEA Ground on Ngong' Road.

Wanyore, top seeds for Group B by virtue of reaching the final will square out with last year's second overall best Kenya Harlequins who will be playing on their home ground as well as 15s powerhouse KCB and Kisii who finished 14th in Mombasa.

Top seeds Homeboyz who have already amassed 22 points after winning in Mombasa over the weekend will headline Pool A where they will battle tournament hosts Mwamba RFC who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary.

They will also square out with invited side Daystar Falcons as well as Nondies.

Driftwood surprise package Menengai Oilers will headline Pool C where they have been grouped with reigning Kabeberi champions Impala RFC Kenyatta University's Blakblad who were 11th in Mombasa as well as Catholic Monks.

University of Nairobi's Mean machine headline Pool D and will vie for a Main Cup quarters slot with Driftwood plate winners Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos and the promoted Makueni RFC.

Kabeberi Sevens Pools

Pool A: Homeboyz, Nondescripts, Mwamba, Daystar Falcons

Pool B: Nakuru, Kenya Harlequins, KCB, Kisii

Pool C: Menengai Oilers, Impala Saracens, BlakBlad, Catholic Monks

Pool D: Mean Machine, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos, Makueni