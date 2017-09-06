Kenyatta Seeks to Mollify Kisii Community Over Maraga Name-Calls

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday sought to mollify the Kisii community that has taken issue with his attacks on Chief Justice David Maraga, accusing the Opposition of seeking to exploit the situation in their campaigns.

Speaking during a meeting on Tuesday at State House Nairobi with leaders from Western Kenya, the Head of State categorically stated that his recent attacks on Maraga did not mean that he resented people from the Kisii community.

“We have no problem with the people of Kisii and Nyamira. We disagree with the ruling of the court, not the community,” said Kenyatta.

Following the Supreme Court ruling that annulled the August 8 presidential election that saw him declared the winner, Kenyatta has been viciously attacking Maraga for what he terms an unreasonable ruling that overturned the will of the people.

On Monday, the Nyamira county leadership demanded an apology from President Kenyatta for his name-calling of Maraga.

Led by Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, the leaders criticized Kenyatta’s remarks saying they were unwarranted.

The leaders took issue with Kenyatta saying he was the one who advised the Opposition to seek legal redress in court in the event they were dissatisfied with the August 8 presidential outcome.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Opposition took their campaigns to Kisii where they defended Maraga for his bold ruling that nullified the August 8 presidential election.

Odinga who was accompanied by his co-principals took the opportunity to capitalize on Kenyatta’s attack at Maraga and asked the Kisii electorate to turnout in their numbers and vote them in come October 17.

“A president of any country is supposed to respect independent institutions. The president should stop attacking the Chief Justice; Maraga is not a ‘mkora’, come out and vote so that Kenyatta can go home,” said Odinga.

During the August 8 polls, Kenyatta managed to gain quite significant votes from the larger Kisii region garnering 175, 415 (43.22pc) votes against Odinga who got 224, 855 (55.40pc) votes.

It remains to be seen whether the Maraga factor will play a hand in tilting the voting pattern in favor of Odinga. Even so, the Jubilee camp remains hopeful that their track record will aid them in becoming victorious in 42 days time.