5 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Seven Taken Ill Amid Cholera Fears Discharged

By Lillian Mutavi

Seven police officers who were admitted at Nairobi Women's Hospital in Rongai with cholera-like symptoms have been discharged.

This leaves 88 people -- 83 police officers and five security guards from the Multimedia University -- recuperating in hospital.

RECOVERY

Nairobi County Executive for Health Bernard Muia told the Nation that the number is expected to drop significantly in the coming days.

"We have 50 patients at Sinai Hospital, 26 at the Nairobi Women's Hospital, Rongai branch, and 12 at Kenyatta National Hospital.

"They are all recovering and we expect they will be discharged soon," Dr Muia said.

HYGIENE

He said the majority of the police officers were retaining fluids and the episodes of diarrhoea had significantly gone down.

Dr Muia said students of Multimedia University should not have fears of an outbreak, adding that the guards were infected after sharing toilets with the affected officers.

He said no new cases had been reported so far.

Dr Muia urged residents to observe hygiene, especially when handling food.

