Somalia: Dr Mukhtar - the Suspension of the Judges Is Unconstitutional

Dr Mukhtar Nur Abukar, the deputy chairman of the Committee assigned for Prisoners Conditions has condemned the suspension of the 18 judges by the Somalia's supreme court chief Ibrahim Idle Suleyman on Tuesday.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Abukar said the decision was hasty and unconstitutional, adding that the Judicial Service Commission has the legitimate power to fire the judges serving for the country's judiciary system.

The supreme court's statement suspending the 18 judges operating in Mogadishu courts comes amid widespread criticism from public complaining about alleged corruption and nepotism in the judicial sector in Somalia.

The high court is currently under fire for firing the 18 judges.