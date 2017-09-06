Nigeria: Lagos Government Begins Compulsory Computerised Vehicle Inspection

The Lagos State government has announced commencement of computerized vehicle inspection service to determine the road-worthiness of vehicles in the state.

The new inspection service will enable road users to know the status of their vehicles by going through series of tests.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), Segun Obayendo, made this known to newsmen. He said: "We were unpopular when we started official operation in March 2017. We encountered quite a lot of cynicism and skepticism as people had issues copping with the change in the price for inspection or wondered whether their vehicle will fail or pass.

"The inspections are meant to save lives of the drivers and other road users from accidents occasioned by mechanical failure and not to punish drivers or impound vehicles as some people fear. LACVIS computerized inspection process in minutes will help to detect mechanical faults before they become disaster on the highways.

"Our computerized inspection programme ensures that vehicle owners are pro-actively contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment with an emission test as vehicle emissions continue to be a major source of urban air pollution.

"However, the test checks the emission level of exhaust gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons and others from a vehicle. If everyone chooses to be compliant, what we will have is improved air quality and other health and economic benefit."

In his remarks, General Manager, LACVIS, Segun Ogunnaike, said "in the next three years, there will be at least 57 computerized inspection centers across the state.

The idea is that before any vehicle is issued the road worthiness certificate, such vehicle will have to undergo inspection."