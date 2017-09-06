5 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Government Begins Compulsory Computerised Vehicle Inspection

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ruth Omasheye

The Lagos State government has announced commencement of computerized vehicle inspection service to determine the road-worthiness of vehicles in the state.

The new inspection service will enable road users to know the status of their vehicles by going through series of tests.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Computerized Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), Segun Obayendo, made this known to newsmen. He said: "We were unpopular when we started official operation in March 2017. We encountered quite a lot of cynicism and skepticism as people had issues copping with the change in the price for inspection or wondered whether their vehicle will fail or pass.

"The inspections are meant to save lives of the drivers and other road users from accidents occasioned by mechanical failure and not to punish drivers or impound vehicles as some people fear. LACVIS computerized inspection process in minutes will help to detect mechanical faults before they become disaster on the highways.

"Our computerized inspection programme ensures that vehicle owners are pro-actively contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment with an emission test as vehicle emissions continue to be a major source of urban air pollution.

"However, the test checks the emission level of exhaust gases such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons and others from a vehicle. If everyone chooses to be compliant, what we will have is improved air quality and other health and economic benefit."

In his remarks, General Manager, LACVIS, Segun Ogunnaike, said "in the next three years, there will be at least 57 computerized inspection centers across the state.

The idea is that before any vehicle is issued the road worthiness certificate, such vehicle will have to undergo inspection."

Nigeria

Do 45 Percent of Nigerian Women Get Married Before Their 18th Birthday?

"45% of Nigerian women married before age 18" read the headline of a prominent Nigeria-focused publication. Is there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.