Zimbabwe: Dozens Fail to Pay High ID Charges, Sue Mudede

OVER 50 Epworth residents have approached the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to file an urgent court application seeking the scrapping off of fees which the Registrar General's office is charging for to national identity documents.

The Registrar General's office on Monday started mobile ID registration process throughout the country where they are charging citizens over the age of 18 for new IDs.

In their petition to the ZLHR, Zivai Mhetu the leader of disgruntled Epworth residents, said charging for lost IDs was a way of denying poor citizens their right to vote in next year's elections.

Mhetu said at Domboramwari, a mobile registration centre, officers from the Registrar General's office were charging citizens who want to regularize their IDs from being aliens as much as $50.

Alien IDs were given to Zimbabwean citizens who have one of their parent(s) born from other countries other than Zimbabwe.

Epworth residents said Tobaiwa Mudede's office was demanding $10 for lost ID recovery and $5 for children over 5 years to obtain birth certificates.

"We have noted that the right to participate in elections, the right to citizenry and the right to acquire IDs is being infringed upon," said the residents.

"We request that these services be provided for free during the mobile registration period because we are being denied our right to register and vote," Mhetu said in the petition.

Reports from some human rights activists in Harare said many people on Monday failed to recover their lost IDs because of the high charges.