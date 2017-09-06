5 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Rural Govt Workers Surrender Cards, Pin Numbers to Conman

By Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo — A man took advantage of the cash shortages prevailing in the country to dupe desperate rural civil servants of their bank cards before cleaning their accounts, a local court heard Tuesday.

Emerson Murigayi, 54, pleaded guilty to fraud and theft charges when he appeared before magistrate Victor Mohamandi.

Court heard that between April and August this year, Murigayi moved around major wholesalers and supermarkets in Masvingo looking for customers who wanted cash without buying anything from the shops.

Prosecutor, Nancy Makuvise, told the court that on 25 August this year Murigayi met Steven Nyashanu, a driver at government run Ngomahuru Psychiatric hospital, who was intending to use his POSB card to swipe groceries for customers using cash at N. Richards wholesalers.

Court heard that Murigayi approached Nyashanu and told him that he could assist him to withdraw $300 at Metropeech wholesalers and the two proceeded to the wholesaler's premises.

At Metropeech, Nyashanu surrendered his bank card and pin number to Murigayi who went inside the shop and came back with $136 which he gave to the card owner and went back into the shop as if to make another withdrawal.

Court heard that Murigayi used another exit point unseen and disappeared with Nyashanu's bank card and proceeded to Pick n Pay supermarket where he brought groceries worth $150 using Nyashanu's bank card.

An ambush was laid after police received a surge in cases of people being robbed of their bank cards using the same modus operandi leading to Murigayi's arrest.

On his arrest, Murigayi was found in possession of seven other bank cards which he confessed to have taken from his victims mainly civil servants working in rural areas.

