Zimbabwe: Millers Say Parirenyatwa Mad, Sue Over Food Fortification

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMZ) has approached the High Court to set aside the recently promulgated Food Fortification regulations by the Health Minister David Parirenyatwa.

The minister recently announced that no "person shall manufacture, import, store or sell any wheat flour and milled maize products unless fortified", citing health reasons.

According to the minister, any failure to comply with the provision of the regulations constitutes a criminal offence which attracts a term of imprisonment of up to six months.

The millers are arguing that those regulations are "grossly unreasonable" and "defy logic" as they give the sustainable impression that Parirenyatwa took leave of his senses in promulgating and recently activating such rules.

The Regulations, according to GMZ, the rules are ultra vires to the enabling Act.

In her court application, GMZ deputy chairperson, Thembenkosi Ndlovu, said the health problems which Parerinyatwa says want to address have nothing to do with their members.

"Those problems are prevalent in the rural areas and people in rural areas do not or seldom consume our member's products," said Ndlovu.

"The Regulations are not sensitive to the reality, they have simply decreed that anyone who fails to comply with them is a criminal and must be sentenced to a term of imprisonment."

She added, "A government Minister properly considering the matter could not have come up with this kind of prescription."

According to the millers, the compulsory process not only affects the manufacturers but also those who pack maize and wheat products.

"This means that they are all required to add a regime of artificial nutrients into these products, that reality means none of the applicant's members are spared."

Ndlovu also went on to say that artificial nutrients are not locally produced and further there is need for the acquisition of machinery used in the fortification.

"The Health Minister has come with this capital intensive programme without making any provision for millers to access the funds required for machinery and artificial nutrients and the construction of a specialised laboratory by every miller," said the GMZ deputy chair.

"Those supplying the equipment must train local personnel on how to use it and on how it is to be operated and serviced.

She added, "Their services need to be remunerated in foreign currency and no such foreign currency is available which is $35 million required by members of the association to pay for the wheat imported in 2016."

"If he cannot get the money he similarly cannot expect the applicant (GMZ to create it."