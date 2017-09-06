5 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teenager Strikes Dad With a Chair On the Head, Man Dies On the Spot

By Midlands Correspondent

A 19 YEAR OLD man last week allegedly murdered his father after the latter had disowned him for failing to repay money he owed a fellow villager.

Fidelis Mazorodze of Maphosa Village in Gokwe allegedly hit his father, Andrew Mazorodze, 72, on the back of his head with a chair leading to his death.

Although Midlands province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, could not be reached for comment police sources said Fidelis has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

According to the sources, Fidelis's stepmother left him with his father at their homestead when she went to fetch some water.

A villager, whose name was not given in the report, came to the homestead and demanded his money back from Fidelis.

Fidelis's father told the villager that he had nothing to do with the matter and urged the man (villager) to make a police report if he harboured any chances of recovering his cash.

This did not go down well with Fidelis who confronted his father accusing him of being a sell-out.

In the heat of the argument, Fidelis picked a chair and allegedly struck his father on the back of the head.

The elderly man collapsed and died on the spot leading to villagers making a police report and subsequent arrest of Fidelis.

