5 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Cops Sell Free Govt Forms for $10

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

THE government will soon introduce electronic tagging of cattle in a development which is set to stamp out corruption in the marketing and movement of cattle.

A recent research on Zimbabwe's beef industry revealed that some police officers were in the habit of soliciting bribes from farmers for authorising the movement of their cattle to other regions.

According to government policy, police and veterinary officers are required to sanction the movement of cattle from one area to another.

"Almost all the farmers in the eight cattle producing provinces which we visited accused the police of demanding bribes before sanctioning any cattle movement. In some instances, some farmers were made to pay as much as $10 in order to obtain cattle clearance forms which are given free of charge," said Tausha Isaac, an research analytical officer with the Competition and Tariff Commission, which carried out the research.

Isaac said the farmers also accused the police of demanding food and transport from the farmers while they were on official duty.

Responding to the outcome of the study during the research's validation workshop in Bulawayo on Tuesday, Deputy minister of Agriculture Paddington Zhanda said government is set to start cattle electronic tagging in December in a bid to facilitate the hassle free movement of livestock.

"We are running some trials on electronic tagging in December. The electronic tagging will not need farmers to collect the police officers to clear their beats. All the cattle will now be in a database and farmers will have a bank card and sell their cattle electronically," said the deputy minister.

Zhanda said the data base will have all the individual details of every beast.

"So you do not need a witness anymore and anything which makes it very easy to transfer and market cattle," he said.

The deputy minister said the initiative will be launched in Matebeleland province.

Zimbabwe

'Whip Your Children,' Youth Leader Urges Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party youth leader has encouraged Grace Mugabe to use a whip on her errant "children", after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.