CAPS United have received a major boost ahead of their trip to Barbourfields for a date with Bulawayo City on Wednesday with chief striker Dominic Chungwa and defender Justice Jangano returning from suspension.

The duo missed the Harare derby due for similar reasons.

Chungwa has taken over the torch bearer of the Caps United attack following the departure of Abbas Amidu and has proven himself in front of goals after banging in eight goals.

He is only two behind leading goal scorer Christian Ntouba Epoupa and remains a strong challenger for the Golden Boot award.

Chungwa, who has been joint second leading goal scorer in the league with Epoupa behind Bhukosi Sibanda who was on 10 goals, has been presented with an opportunity to catch up with the Cameroonian.

Jangano, who has been struggling to hold a first team shirt following the return of Stephen Makatuka who joined from South Africa, has developed into one of the best centre backs at Caps United in recent games.

He is expected to play a part in this match after serving his two match ban for the red card he was given during the match against Black Rhinos.

The champions, however, will be missing midfielder Tafadzwa "Fire" Rusike who has a swollen ankle.

After the defeat to Dynamos on Sunday having gone for a five-match unbeaten run in which they collected 11 points out of a possible 15, the Green Machine will be motivated to recover and push their case as they bid to defend their title.

Bulawayo City, however, have proven difficult opponents after defeating Sunday Chidzambwa's ZPC Kariba 3-2 last weekend to claim ninth position with 30 points from 23 matches.

Mandla Mpofu's men, aware that a win can push them to seventh position, will likely be more motivated against Caps United.