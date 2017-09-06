Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Court Case Ruling Reserved, Lawyer Says Doubts Winning

HARARE MAGISTRATE's courts Tuesday reserved their ruling in Victor Matemadanda's anti Mugabe case in which the war vets leader wants to be placed off remand.

Matemadanda's attorney, Beatrice Mtetwa, told reporters that she doubted if the courts were going to rule in their favour when they deliver the ruling on their request this Friday.

The disgruntled Mtetwa said should the courts throw away their application they would appeal to the High Court.

"I do not expect the magistrates' courts to actually find in our favour because we have a similar matter in the Energy Mutodi case where the courts skated all issues and came up with a decision that did not address our concerns. So, we do not expect the courts to do anything different," she said on Tuesday.

"But we just need the record to show that these issues were raised and then we can follow our rights elsewhere," said Mtetwa.

Matemadanda is charged with undermining the authority of President Mugabe which the state said arose when he held a press conference in Harare recently.

The Zimbabwe National War Veterans' Association secretary general, on the day in question, accused Mugabe's wife Grace of usurping state authority. Matemadanda said Grace had captured Mugabe.

He also said all opposition political parties must unite against Zanu PF in next year's elections.

Meanwhile, MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, sent his aides to attend Matemadanda's court case. Tsvangirai had, on Monday, indicated that he was going to attend in solidarity with the tormented war veteran.

Amos Chabaya, MDC-T MP for Mkoba, and Budiriro MP, Costa Machingauta represented Tsvangirai at Matemadanda court hearing.