6 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shaduka Severely Ill in Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

MURDER convict and former fugitive Lazarus Shaduka had to be taken to hospital this week after falling severely ill in prison.

Shaduka (44), who is serving a 20-year prison term for the murder of his wife, Selma Mirjam ya Leopold Shaimemanya, was admitted to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital on Monday, but was discharged again the same day.

He was taken back to the Windhoek Correctional Facility hospital in a wheelchair.

Shaduka, who had been on the run for almost four years, was arrested last year after he handed himself over to the Namibian consulate at Ondjiva, southern Angola.

His initial conviction was for culpable homicide, but was later overturned to a murder conviction by the Supreme Court after his appeal against the 20-year jail term failed.

A relative, who requested anonymity, confirmed to The Namibian that Shaduka was severely ill, and receiving medical attention at the prison's hospital.

"He was just not feeling well, but he is recovering now," said the relative, adding that the convict had been experiencing health problems for a long time.

The relative stated that they have been spending "a lot of money every month on food and medication" for Shaduka, adding that his family was also preparing to appeal the jail sentence so that "he can get house detention". "I don't know if they are treating him well there in prison. I want him to get house detention, if that is possible," said the relative.

Windhoek Correctional Facility spokesperson Eveline January yesterday said she was not aware of Shaduka's health issues, and that "the officer in charge and his management team are in a meeting".

"The offender's ill-health doesn't have any relevance to the public. He also has the right to privacy, and we will also not disclose anything related to his health," she stressed.

Namibia

Training On Indoor Spraying Starts in Zambezi

ABOUT 177 volunteers in the Zambezi region have started a two-week training course for indoor residual spraying that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.