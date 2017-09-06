Namibia: Forecasters Expect 'Normal' Rainy Season

THE potential for normal rainfall over Namibia during the approaching rainy season remains encouraging, the Namibia Meteorological Service has said in its latest seasonal rainfall update.

The update said with sea surface temperatures in the eastern central Pacific Ocean currently neutral - signifying the absence of El Niño conditions, which are associated with drought in southern Africa - most global climate models are also projecting that those neutral conditions would continue through Namibia's summer rainy season.

That is encouraging for the potential for normal rainfall over Namibia in the 2017/18 rainy season, the Met Service said.

The weather service elaborated that over the first three months of the rainy season, from October to December, most of the country is likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall. Over the //Karas region, though, normal to below normal rainfall can be expected over that period.

Over the three months from December to the end of February, the north-western and southern parts of Namibia are likely to record normal to below normal rainfall, while the central northern, north-eastern and central areas of the country are forecast to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.

During the peak of the rainy season, from January to the end of March, most of the country is expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall, but normal to above normal rainfall is forecast for the far north-east.

The weather service forecasts a 25% likelihood for above normal rainfall, a 40% chance for normal rainfall, and a 35% chance for below normal rainfall over most of the country during those three months.

With the start of the next rainy season approaching, most of Namibia's major dams are storing substantially more water now than they were a year ago. In the eastern parts of the country, though, the situation is looking worse than last year.

According to the Namibia Water Corporation's latest update on the state of the country's dams, the three dams supplying Windhoek with water were filled to 45,6% of their capacity on Monday. A year ago, the three dams were only 9% full.

The Swakoppoort Dam was 47% full on Monday (8% a year ago), the Von Bach Dam's level stood at 71% (18% a year ago), and Omatako was 15% full (0,1% last year).

The Hardap Dam was 58,8% full on Monday (32% a year earlier), the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop was filled to 85,8% of its capacity (81,8% a year ago), and the level of the Oanob Dam near Rehoboth stood at 82% (30% last year).

The Olushandja Dam in northern Namibia is 32,5% full, compared to 29% a year ago.

The water situation in the Gobabis area is worse now than this time last year, though. With the Otjivero Main Dam, which is the biggest of the four dams storing water for the Gobabis area now 16% full - compared to 37% a year ago - the combined level of the four dams stood at 13,6% on Monday. At this time last year, the four dams were about 23% full.