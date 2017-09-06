6 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Training On Indoor Spraying Starts in Zambezi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lugeretzia Kooper

ABOUT 177 volunteers in the Zambezi region have started a two-week training course for indoor residual spraying that will help control and eliminate mosquitoes which transmit malaria.

The indoor residual spraying (IRS) programme is an annual initiative of the health ministry. It is expected to last three months.

There are 10 clusters in the region where malaria outbreaks have been common. These are Lisikili, Mubeza, Bukalo, Ngoma, Schuckmansburg, Chinchimani, Sangwali, Sheseke, Sibbinda and Cheto.

Zambezi regional health director Agnes Mwillima, who spoke at the official opening of the training course, urged the volunteers to take the training seriously, and to work hard.

"Volunteers should note that they play a very important role in the success of this indoor residual spraying campaign, so they should take ownership of the malaria elimination battle and work harder.

"As we are all aware, Namibia almost won the fight against malaria, but the numbers have increased drastically over the past two years," she stated.

Mwillima further urged the volunteers to treat community members with respect, and to explain to them the importance of the indoor residual spraying.

"When you go out in the field to do the indoor residual spraying, you should respect community members at all times, and ensure that you ask for permission instead of thinking you can just enter people's houses.

"You should explain to them the benefits of such an activity," she stressed, adding that in the past, miscommunication had posed a challenge, and people refused to allow the teams to spray their homes.

Katima Mulilo council chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso, who also spoke at the event, urged the volunteers not to do this for the money, but to save people's lives.

"You should bear in mind that the fight against malaria is bigger than the money you will get at the end of the month.

"Therefore, I urge you not to make this a money-making scheme by leaving people to die, just for you to be called back next year, instead of doing a proper job now to save lives.

"I wish that you also take ownership and inform people about the importance of this indoor residual spraying, and the consequences of malaria," he stressed.

Namibia

N$1,3 Million Bank Burglary At Rehoboth

SIX people were arrested and will appear in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court today on charges of burglary and theft after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.