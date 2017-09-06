Kenya: Uhuru Returns to Kajiado With Road, Free Education Pledges

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Tuesday urged residents of Kajiado to vote for them in the repeat election set for October 17.

Addressing a series of rallies in the county, Mr Kenyatta said he needs the residents' support to retain his seat after the Supreme Court nullified his victory in the August 8 presidential poll.

He assured Kajiado residents of the dualing of the Kiserian-Bomas of Kenya road to ease traffic.

SUPREME COURT

The President also assured Kenyans that free secondary education was on course if he is re-elected on October 17.

He was also accompanied by Jubilee governors and lawmakers.

"I urge you to turn out in large numbers to vote for me and my deputy.

"Let's shame those who think we didn't win fairly, that we do not have the numbers," President Kenyatta told the residents during stopovers in Rongai, Kiserian and Ngong towns within the county.

REPEAT ELECTION

He added: "The fact that you gave me the required numbers in the Council of Governors, Parliament and county assemblies is a clear indication that I won the race fairly," the President said.

Mr Ruto emphasised that the presidential repeat poll will be held on October 17 as set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission despite threats by the National Super Alliance to boycott the election.

He told the opposition leaders that they were free to boycott the election, adding that it is not a must for them to participate in the poll.

SUPPORTERS

Mr Ruto said the Jubilee agenda for the last five years speaks for itself and that the residents should re-elect the President.

Governors Samuel Tunai (Narok) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) appealed to the residents to stand by the Jubilee leadership.

Senators Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka-Nithi) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo- Marakwet) made similar pleas.

"Let's maintain peace throughout and vote for President Kenyatta. All those who contested as independent candidates in the last elections are now fully behind Jubilee," Mr Lenku said.