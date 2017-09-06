Kenya: Nasa Embarks On Vote Hunt in Kisii, Nyamira Counties

Nasa leaders restarted their campaigns Tuesday with a tour of Nyamira and Kisii counties, where they pleaded with voters not to abandon them in their renewed journey to State House.

In what looked like a change of strategy, the leaders toured the hilly counties on road, making many stopovers in major towns among them Nyamaiya, Nyamira, Kebirigo, Keroka, Keumbu and Kisii.

Before the August 8 poll, the opposition leaders were fond of addressing their supporters at Gusii stadium in Kisii Town.

RIGGING

Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga said they are ready to go back to the polls to get victory, which he said had been stolen from them.

"The Supreme Court on Friday helped us to reclaim it. We shall stop at nothing and I plead with Nyamira residents to vote for me to the last man, angrily and in protest to the stolen votes," he said.

Last Friday, Chief Justice David Maraga and three other judges upheld arguments by Mr Odinga that the August 8 election did not meet the constitutional threshold.

JUDGES

Mr Maraga is a native of Bonyamatutu village in Nyamira County and Nasa's visit is seen as a calculated move to get support from his rural home, where residents went to the streets on Monday to protest against what they termed disrespect from Jubilee leaders after the Supreme Court ruling.

The Nasa leaders said President Kenyatta had lowered himself by attacking the Supreme Court judges.

"Stop attacking Maraga and obey the court ruling," they said.

VOTERS

Mr Odinga claimed President Kenyatta was now a Head of State on acting capacity.

"He is like a chicken, which has been be-headed with its head hanging hopelessly," he said.

Mr Odinga said Nyamira and Kisii counties are among regions where the votes were highly manipulated in favour of President Kenyatta.

He said he had embarked on a tour to thank Kisii voters who voted for him in large numbers.

"They generated fakes results from here. We know this is a Nasa stronghold," Mr Odinga said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi said they will ensure all votes from Western go to Mr Odinga.