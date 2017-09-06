South Africa: Free Tickets for Cheetahs' Pro14 Home Debut

The Cheetahs have announced that tickets for their first home game in the PRO14 will be free of charge.

The Cheetahs' first home game is against Italian side Zebra on Saturday, September 16 (19:30 kick-off).

A press statement released by the union on Tuesday read:

"With the compliments of our remarkable and loyal sponsor, Toyota SA, this will also be our annual Toyota Day and all tickets will be free of charge.

"Apart from the excitement brought by a global competition like the PRO14, Toyota Stadium will have the Toyota Warrior Race team and the likes of Richard Stirton and Arno Jordaan performing as part of the festivities. For the food enthusiasts, come and enjoy Italian and South African and cuisine.

"The Cheetahs invite all their supporters to be part of this campaign by attending the match in Toyota Stadium on Saturday, 16 September 2017."

While the tickets will be free of charge, the union stressed that fans would still need a physical ticket to gain access to the stadium and that tickets will be limited to 10 per person.

Tickets can be collected from one of the designated collection points:

- Ticket office, Toyota Stadium

- Online at www.fscheetahs.co.za

- Toyota Dealerships across the Free State

The Cheetahs started their PRO14 campaign with a 42-19 loss to Irish club Ulster in Belfast last Friday and their next match is against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick this Saturday (kick-off 18:15 SA time).

Source: Sport24