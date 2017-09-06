South Africa: Denmark Name Davis Cup Side for SA Tie

Danish Davis Cup captain Kenneth Carlsen has named his squad to play South Africa next weekend.

Carlsen named Frederik Nielsen , Thomas Kromann , Soren Hess-Olesen and Benjamin Hannestad to face South Africa in the Europe/Africa Group 2 promotion tie.

The tie will be played at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark from September 15-17, with the winner to move up to Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 in 2018.

Carlsen expects a hard fought tie against South Africa: "We have played for this moment to do battle against South Africa, and we are looking forward to.

"South Africa have named a strong team and are on the favourites on paper, but we believe in our chances and we will do everything we can to win the tie. My team is looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd at Ceres Arena in Aarhus and hope for very good support from the spectators," concluded Carlsen.

Denmark will be putting much hope in their veteran Davis Cup player of 31 ties, 34-year-old Nielsen, who is currently ranked No 552 in the ATP World Rankings.

Denmark's second-most-skilled player, Thomas Kromann, won national team debut in 2008 and has 23 Davis Cup nominations to his name but does not feature on the ATP world rankings.

The less experienced members of the Davis Cup squad consists of two college players, namely Soren Hess-Olesen and Benjamin Hannestad, who have three and two Davis Cup nominations, respectively.

A notable absentee from the squad announced is current Danish number one, Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 360 in the world. Torpegaard is presently on scholarship in the USA playing College Tennis for Ohio State University and was not able to secure time off to play the tie.

Nominated squads:

Denmark

Frederik Nielsen, Thomas Kromann, Soren Hess-Olesen, and Benjamin Hannestad

Captain: Kenneth Carlsen

South Africa

Lloyd Harris, Nik Scholtz, Raven Klaasen, and Ruan Roelofse

Captain: Marcos Ondruska

Source: Sport24