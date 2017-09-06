Kenya: Girl Suspected of Arson at Moi Girls Due in Court

Nairobi — A girl accused of having started a fire that killed her nine colleagues at Moi Girls School in Nairobi is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Police stated that they want to seek more time to detain the 14-year-old girl to investigate the case in which three other girls are named as accomplices.

More than a dozen students have been grilled over the fire incident and have mentioned her as the one who started the fire.

According to the officers handling the case, the teenager was earlier suspended from school over indiscipline and had attempted suicide on two occasions including one where he swallowed a detergent.

She is also said to have been walking with a matchbox in the school.

Preliminary police findings also show the young girl had threatened to cause something horrific after her parents declined to move her from the institution.

She allegedly tried to commit suicide after being suspended but she was later re-admitted by the school management.

On Tuesday, wailing rent the air at the Chiromo Mortuary as relatives of nine students who died during the inferno viewed their remains.

Some fainted as the pain of losing a child became unbearable in a horrendous arson attack according to authorities investigating the weekend incident.

The relatives' DNA samples were collected ahead of a two-week post-mortem exercise, whose outcome will help them identify their loved ones as explained by National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai.