6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Student Detained Over Moi Girls Dorm Fire

By Abiud Ochieng

A student will be detained for seven days pending investigations into the Moi Girls School, Nairobi fire incident that left nine learners dead.

The Form One student appeared in the Milimani juvenile court Wednesday over suspicions of starting the fire.

Police said they are likely to prefer murder, arson and assault charges against the student once investigations are complete.

SAFETY

The prosecution told the court that the matter has raised public outrage and holding her in custody is good for her safety.

The prosecution added that upon request by the police, the mother availed a mobile phone and a laptop, which are among items submitted for forensic audit.

The police initially sought 10 days to complete the investigations but the family argued that they have been cooperating and the student should be released on bail pending investigations.

CHARGED

Case to mentioned on September 13

On Tuesday, police had indicated that four students from the school will be charged.

Police sources privy to the investigations into the incident, which has been termed an arson attack by acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, said detectives had zeroed in on the four for prosecution.

The suspects, according to the source, had been taken to the scene of the fire as police pieced together information in a bid to reconstruct the events of the fateful Sunday morning.

"We started by grilling more than 15 of them, then nine, then five, and now we have four," the source said.

