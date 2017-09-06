Lesotho - Political Tensions Run High Following Army Shootings

analysis

Lesotho, the volatile mountain kingdom in South Africa's belly, exploded into political violence again on Tuesday as an army commander and two senior officers were killed in a shoot-out at an army barracks in Maseru. By PETER FABRICIUS and KRISTEN VAN SCHIE.

The deaths of Lesotho Defence Force commander, Lt-General Khoantile Motsomotso, Special Forces commander Lt-Colonel Tefo Hashatsi and Lt-Colonel Bulane Sechele are the latest chapter in a political and military vendetta between Prime Minister Tom Thabane and his rivals that has destabilised Lesotho for several years, according to sources.

Thabane himself confirmed the "unfortunate and untimely death and a totally illegal one" of the three officers, which he said had happened around 09:00 on Tuesday.

He did not elaborate on the causes of the shoot-out but said the army remained "100 percent" in control of the acting army commander, Major-General Lineo Poopa.

Sources have expressed concern that the killings could spark wider conflict between members of the two factions represented by the killed officers and called for urgent intervention by regional governments through the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which has been supervising attempts to stabilise Lesotho for the past three years.

President Jacob Zuma expressed his "revulsion" at...