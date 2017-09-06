Kenya: Fear as Four Murdered in One Month in Marsabit Central

More than four people have lost their lives following brutal murders in Marsabit Central in the past one month.

An 11-year-old boy and three men have succumbed to deep cuts on their necks which they suffered during attacks.

The most recent case was on Tuesday when police discovered a man's body near the Marsabit airstrip.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Marsabit County Police Commander Ben Kogo said eight people have been arrested following the murders.

Mr Kogo said the suspects have been taken to court and the cases are underway while more investigations continue.

MOTIVE UNKNOWN

"We do not know the motive behind the murders yet but we are sure to establish what really drives the killers once the investigations are done," said Mr Kogo.

However, residents who spoke to Nation said that there is a possibility that the murders are linked to witchcraft.

"Since only harmless people are being killed, it is easy to understand that the victims could not have hurt anybody and they did not have the power to protect themselves," said one resident.

But Mr Kogo said that he does not believe that witchcraft is the cause of the killings since the victims only have their necks cut.

Mr Kogo said that they could be normal criminal acts although some happen as early 7pm when most people are still in town.

"We have increased patrols in the town and other places in Marsabit Central that have had these incidents. The patrols begin early in the evening, earlier than before," said Mr Kogo.

CHILDREN, ELDERLY TARGETED

He warned that children and the elderly are the main targets of the killers.

"Two men among those who have been killed are said to have been mentally unstable and another is a bhang addict. Hence the harmless and [the weak] persons are more at risk," added Mr Kogo.

An 11-year-old boy who survived such an attack two days before the recent General Elections told Nation that he still lives with the trauma.

The minor, who was with a friend with whom they were grazing, was attacked by three men.

"As much as I survived even after my friend and classmate died, I still live to recall the day because the scars on my neck will never disappear," said the boy.

PAY FOR CRIMES

The Class Five boy and his family still hope that one day the suspects who are still in police custody will pay for their crimes.

"If I was not airlifted to Meru for treatment, doctors say I could not also have survived. But I thank God because I made it," the boy added.

The two were attacked at the boundary of Songa and Badassa and since it was during the electioneering period, many people thought the incident was political.

However, after the murder of two more men a few days following the peaceful elections, it became apparent that the killers had a totally a different motive.

One man was killed along Nyayo Road in Marsabit Town, another in the town centre and recently another near the airstrip.

The residents have expressed their fears but the police have assured them of their security.

"We are doing all we can but we are urging locals not to walk alone [at] night as we try to establish the motive of the killers," said Mr Kogo.