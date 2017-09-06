analysis

When it comes to damp squibs, it was harder to imagine a damper squib than the Democratic Alliance's motion to dissolve Parliament and hold early elections. A debate held to discuss the motion in the National Assembly on Tuesday saw the leaders of several political parties absent and the vote on the motion soundly defeated. The DA also came in for a drubbing not just from the ANC, but other opposition parties. That heartwarming moment of opposition unity we saw last month? That's over, at least for now. By REBECCA DAVIS.

It's hard to believe that the National Assembly vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma took place less than a month ago. Arguably the high water mark for the opposition in the fifth Parliament, that display of unity and strength felt very far away indeed on Tuesday when Parliament debated the DA's motion to dissolve Parliament and hold early elections.

The outcome of the vote was a foregone conclusion. The DA's motion had been roundly criticised by analysts and politicians outside the blue party. It was a stunt that smacked of a desperation to capitalise on the sense of momentum coming off the 8 August attempt to oust...