5 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experts Fault Proposed Field Trial of Genetically Modified Cassava

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cornelius Essen

Abuja — Experts have condemned an alleged move by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, (IITA) and Zurich, Switzerland-based ETHZ Laboratories to carry out confined field trial of genetically modified cassava in Nigeria.

They alleged that the application, submitted by both agencies to the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) was a subtle way of flooding the country's food system with genetic food crops, including beans, maize and cotton.

According to them, the IITA and the Swiss firm were contemplating genetically modified cassava by obtaining storage roots with lower post- harvest physiological degradation post-harvest without any loss of starch.

The institute had hinted of conducting a test with a novel gene-silencing technology.

The Director of Home of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimmo Bassey, said going the way of genetically modified organism (GMO) by the IITA portends a great danger since most farmers depend on it for quality and safe crops.

His words: "If NBMA goes ahead to approve the application, we can say goodbye to food safety in Nigeria. We do not need GMO cassava. We don't need GMOs here, and we call on the agency to do the needful."

He continued: "If IITA presents Frankenstein cassava as a crop for production of biofuel and not food, there is no way to stop our farmers from planting that cassava stem for food in the country."

The Chairperson of Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, Mariann B. Orovwuje, argued that elevating genetically modified (GM) crops for biofuels demonstrates the pretence of biotech giants, which argue that they are necessary for food production to feed the population.

To the Convener of Nigerians against GMO, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, if IITA was tired of serving the needs of Nigerians and Africans, it could take its business elsewhere, querying: "How can we ever trust them any longer with this dangerous path they are embarking on?"

Reacting, the Director General of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, submitted: "We will look at the details and this will determine our action, and it would be based on verifiable scientific evidence. We urge people to work with the agency to promote safety."

He clarified that his agency had not granted any permits for such venture, adding that "we are constituting committees to look at the application, and their outcome will determine whether it would be considered or not. We have placed advertisements to this effect."

Ebegba reassured Nigerians that science and technology were drivers of change and that whatever was safe "is what we in the agency would allow into our environment. We are given a mandate to promote culture of safety in the country."

Nigeria

Do 45 Percent of Nigerian Women Get Married Before Their 18th Birthday?

"45% of Nigerian women married before age 18" read the headline of a prominent Nigeria-focused publication. Is there… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.