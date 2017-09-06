South Africa: North West Health Commemorates African Traditional Medicine Week, 8 Sept

press release

Traditional Health Practitioners from all four corners of the Bokone Bophirima Province will on Friday, 08 September 2017 converge in Bosplaas near Hammanskraal to commemorate African Traditional Medicine week.

African Traditional Medicine Week is celebrated annually between the 26th and 31st of August. This follows the decision made by the Organisation of African Union in 2001 to integrate African Traditional Medicine within the health system. The week is observed and celebrated to educate the general public about the preservation of indigenous medicines.

To date, the Department has been working closely with structures of Traditional Health Practitioners (THPs) which were established at the Provincial, Districts and Sub-districts levels as important allies in achieving better health for all citizens of the North West Province.

In response to this year's theme, "Integration of Traditional Medicine in Health Systems: The Journey So Far", MEC for Health Dr Magome Masike is expected to outline progress made by the department in integrating traditional medicines into the health systems.

This important annual occasion also afford the department an opportunity to interact with the current structures of Traditional Health Practitioners (THPs) collectively, clarify their roles in the health system, convey to the communities the right messages on the effective and efficient use of traditional medicine and enhance continuous participation of THPs in the departmental activities aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles.

Issued by: North West Health