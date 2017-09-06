MOTORISTS will have to pay more for fuel this month as energy and water regulator increased retail prices for petrol and diesel due to rise of world oil market prices.

They will spend some 57/- and 10/- more on each litre of diesel and petrol respectively. For Dar es Salaam, new prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene will be 1,989 /-, 1,887/-and 1,811/- respectively, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced yesterday.

It attributed the increased diesel and petrol pump prices to the rise of world oil market prices and Bulk Procurement System premiums.

Fuel consumers for diesel and kerosene in Tanga Region will have to dig deeper in their pockets following an increase of 14/- per litre and 106/- per litre respectively. However, there will be relief to motorists using petrol in Tanga Region, following decrease of prices 13/- per litre which is equivalent to 0.65 per cent.

Kerosene consumers in other parts of the country will enjoy price fall by 19/- which is equivalent to 1.04 per cent.

The wholesale prices of diesel and petrol have increased by 56.74/- per litre - 3.30 per cent and 10.41/- per litre which is 0.56 per cent change respectively, while wholesale prices of kerosene have decreased by 19.01/- per litre representing 1.11 per cent change.

Motorists in Lugufu, Uvinza in Kigoma Region have high prices more than others in the country by 2,232/-, 2,130/- and 2,054/- for petrol, diesel and kerosene.