Tanzania: Precision Air Launches Flights to Kahama

PRECISION Air launched flights to Kahama Airstrip in Kahama, Shinyanga Region, yesterday, making it the first airline to make scheduled flights to the airstrip, after it was handed to the government authorities for public use.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed airline will begin with three flights a week to the airstrip which was operated by Acacia Mining and used for charter flights.

The Shinyanga Regional Commissioner (RC), ZainabTareck, said the airstrip would stimulate business and economic activities in the district and neighbouring areas and help to unlock the great potential of the district to traders, investors and tourists.

"We are officially starting to use this airstrip after the Acacia Mining Tanzania handed it over to the government for the public uses," she said during the launch of the flights at the airstrip yesterday.

According to her, they approached Precision Air to start operations in the district since December, last year, until recently when preparations were finalised. Precision Air's Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Hillary Mremi, said by opening up Kahama route the corporate is living its slogan 'You are why we fly' through opening up routes which are meant to serve the demands of the public.

"There will be no need for passengers from Shinyanga and Kahama to drive all the way to Mwanza to catch their flight to Dar es Salaam. Our flights from Kahama will not only save time, but the cost of travel for the ordinary people and traders as well," he said.

According to him, this will go a long way towards the creation of better connectivity throughout the country.

"It is our hope that this flight will be the basis of opening up Kahama to the world."

He added that as Kahama is located in the northwest of Tanzania is known for Gold mining and it is believed to have a very vibrant economy, but lacked scheduled air services for years.

Precision Air established in 1993 as a private charter air Transport Company has grown to become a reputable airline in East Africa and Africa at large. Operating from Dar es Salaam Precision Air flies to Arusha, Bukoba, Kigoma, Kilimanjaro, Musoma, Mtwara, Mwanza, Tabora, Zanzibar,Nairobi and Entebbe.