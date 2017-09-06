Nigeria: Quit Notice - NOA Pays Advocacy Visit to Igbo Community in Bauchi

Bauchi — The acting Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Nuru Yusuf Kobi, and his management team of the agency at the weekend paid an advocacy visit to the Igbo community in the state to reassure them of the state government commitment to their safety and security.

The visit, according to a statement made available to THISDAY last Sunday by the agency's Head of Media and Communications in the state, Shuaibu Danjuma, also emphasised the federal government's commitment to a united Nigeria where all ethnic nationalities residing in the state can actualise their dreams.

The statement disclosed that the acting director assured the Igbo community of government commitment and determination towards ensuring peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians irrespective of their cultural inclinations and associations.

It added that Kobi further said the unity and diversity of Nigeria are the country's strength, declaring that every citizen is guaranteed by the constitution to live in any parts of the country.

He, however, urged the Igbo people in the state to disregard the quit notice given to them by the Coalitions of the Arewa Youths.

Responding, the Igwe, Eze Jude Imagwe, thanked the NOA management in the state for the honour done to him and his cabinet through the visit.

Imagwe, who could not hide his feelings, called on other traditional rulers and critical stakeholders to come forward and create awareness in order to discourage youths from indulging in act or utterances capable of creating disaffection in the country.

He further called on leaders across the country to sing songs of national unity rather than agitating for the division of the country, adding that the ongoing agitation is a primitive ways of drawing government attention to their plights.

"For us, to harness and develop the rich natural resources of the country could be done through a harmonious and peaceful coexistence and in a mutual manner," the statement quoted Imagwe to have said.

The Igwe stated further that the called for the creation of the Republic of Biafra is being orchestrated by those who did not witness the rigour of the Nigerian civil war and the devastating effects caused across the eastern region.

He, therefore, rejected any further anarchical state on the hardworking people of Igbo ethnic extraction, stating that his people will not support such wicked and selfish call by some disgruntled elements in the country.

He also expressed gratitude to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, for providing the enabling environment for the Igbo community, and promised that the Igbo people in the state would contribute their quota towards the growth and development of the state.