Malawi First Lady Seeks Medical Attention in South Africa?

There are fevered speculations that First Lady Gertrude Mutharika who had flown out to South Africa on Tuesday is seeking medical attention hence she quietly left the country.

Madam Mutharika's departure was not announced but after a convoy of up to six dark and sleek 4×4 vehicles slid up to the base of a South Africa Airways aeroplane that landed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe over lunch hour on Tuesday and with a short red carpet seen between the aeroplane, rumours started with social media frenzy over photos of the scene.

State House could not explain whether the First Lady had flown out on private or official duties, nor say when she would return home.

But social media users were churning out all kinds of implausible stories about the health of the First Lady following her 'silent' departure from the country.

Sources, however, indicate the trip was already scheduled for weekend but it had to be deferred because the First Lady has some engagements.

Madam Mutharika boarded the plane looking fit and well.

According to other sources, she is going attend a meeting of Organization of First Ladies of Africa (OAFLA).

First ladies in Africa have played a vital role in building awareness, addressing social and economic development agendas and harnessing political commitment to the AIDS response and the broader health and development agenda particularly geared towards women, children and youth.