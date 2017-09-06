Malawi: No Candidate Substitution, Malawi Pollster Warns Parties Ahead of By-Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has warned political parties fielding candidates for October's by-elections that it will not allow substitutions for suspended candidates.

The much anticipated by-elections are set for October 17 in seven constituencies and wards.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times on the presentation of nomination papers, Mec acting-Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani said hat presentation of nomination papers for the October 17, 2017by-elections will take place onFriday, September 8, 2019.

"On the nomination day, all candidates and their representatives are asked to stick to their schedule and time as allocated by their respective Returning Officers. The Commission is also informing all political parties that there will be no provision of nomination by substitution once a candidate is disqualified," said Potani in the statement.

Inspection of the nomination papers will be done on Thursday September 7th in the concerned constituencies and wards.

To participate in the elections, eligible candidates for Parliamentary seat will have to pay K200,000 (male candidates) and K150, 000 (female candidates) while for Local Government Elections candidates its K20,000 (male candidates) while for female aspirants it is K15,000.

"In view of this they should ensure that candidates meet all the qualifications under the electoral laws. Aspiring candidates should also ensure that they have attached to their nomination papers the evidence of deposit of their nomination fees."

The by-elections are expected to take place in the following areas: Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency in Lilongwe District; Mayani North Ward in Dedza District; Lilongwe City South East Constituency in Lilongwe City; Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City; Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre City, and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje District.