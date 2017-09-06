6 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Parliament Extends Tukula's Contract As Assets Declaration Director

By Wanga Gwede

Director of Public Officers' Declarations Christopher Tukula has had his contract renewed by Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Tukula's deputy Micheal Chiusiwa has also been given the nod to continue in the office.

The two applied to parliament for their contract renewal at the expiry of their terms of office. They appeared before the Parliamentary committee on Tuesday to hear their fate.

Delivering the verdict, committee's chair Lingston Belekanyama said: " I am pleased to inform you that the committee resolved to renew your contracts and I say congratulations."

Belekanyama said they want continuity in the office as the institution is new.

Tukula was appointed on August 20 2014 to become the first-ever director in the Office of Directorate of Public Assets Declaration, which was established by the Act of Parliament in an effort to fulfil the Constitution's requirement that public officers should declare their assets.

