Malawi: CCAP Cleric Convicted for Sex With Minor - Two Men Jailed for Defilement

CCAP Synod of Livingstonia cleric Reverend Chiwawa Banda will on Wednesday be sentenced by Rumphi First Grade Magistrate's Court after he was convicted for defiling a 13- year-old girl (name shielded for legal reasons.)

The girl claimed Reverend Banda of Chiswamapira Village Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhatabay but based at Luzi in Rumphi, sexually assaulted her three times.

He was accused of taking he girl to woodlot for sexual assualt.

The cleric had also bought a mobile phone for the girl so that he could have more contact with her on Whatsapp.

"The call log that was obtained showed that the two called each other 42 times. The girl;s phone also had pictures of the two which showed that they were in a relationship," said Rumphi Police Stattion Spokesman Victor Khamisi.

Elsewhere, the Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court has slapped Asima Ishmael, 23, with an eight year jail sentence for defiling a 10-year-old girl (name withheld) contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

The girl was defiled on June 16 at around 18:00 hours after she was sent on an errand by her mother together with her 11-year-old friend.

Whilst on their way, the two ran into Ishmael who grabbed them both and dragged them to a nearby graveyard.

The court heard through Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Grace Mindozo of Mangochi Police Station that Ishmael ordered the girls to take off their clothes and when they refused, he undressed the 10-year-old and ordered the other girl to stand aside and watch as he defiled her friend.

Mindozo told the court that when Ishmael was done with the 10 year old girl, he ran away living the two girls in shock.

"The girls were later discovered near the graveyard two hours later when the defiled girl's mother decided to follow her daughter after she started wondering what was holding the two," said the prosecutor.

Mindozo said the mother later found the girls crying near the grave where they explained their ordeal to her.

The matter was reported to Makokola Police Unit and a medical examination conducted at Koche Health Centre confirmed that the 10-year-old girl was indeed sexually abused.

Ishmael was arrested a week later after which he appeared in court and pleaded guilty as charged.

In mitigation, the convict appealed to the court for a lenient punishment but Prosecutor Mindozo prayed for a stiffer penalty to deter would-be offenders.

Passing his judgment, Mangochi First Grade Magistrate, Ronald M'bwana, condemned Ishmael's conduct which he said was increasing in the district despite efforts by the police and other stakeholders to fight the malpractice.

M'bwana then sentenced Ishmael to 8 years Imprisonment with Hard Labor (IHL).

Ishmael hails from Kera Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in Mangochi District.

In Mwanza, the First Grade Magistrate (FGM) court Monday sentenced a 28 year old man to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling an underage girl.

Mwanza Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Edwin Kaunda said the court found Kashoni Masauko guilty of having sex with a 15 year old girl on July 22, 2017 at Tulonkhondo village.

Kaunda said the girl had gone out to draw water from a nearby borehole at around 5 pm and on her way back she met Masauko who dragged her into the bush.

"While in the bush Masauko forced her down. He later undressed the girl and defiled her in the process," said Kaunda.

He added that Masauko then gave the girl K500 to conceal the news, but against Masuko's wish, the girl reported the matter to her mother who later reported the same to police.

Kaunda said medical examination conducted at Tulonkhondo Health Center confirmed that the girl was indeed defiled.

Police arrested Masauko on the same day he committed the offence and appeared before court on July 26, 2017 where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But the police summoned four witnesses who testified against Masauko and was convicted accordingly.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Ranwell Mangazi said the court had found the accused person guilty of the charge and he sentenced him to 10 years IHL to deter would be offenders.

Masauko comes from Jekapu village T/A Chiwere in Dowa