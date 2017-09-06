6 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia/Algeria: Hichilema Salutes Chipolopolo - Double Win Over Algeria Remarkable

By Clement Malambo

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia's 1-0 win away to Algeria was remarkable.

Commenting on Chipolopolo's revived dream of a maiden World Cup appearance, Hichilema says beating Algeria before their home fans was historic.

"What a remarkable and historic victory by our Chipolopolo boys against Algeria," he said after a dramatic night for Zambia.

Striker Patson Daka scored the all important goal in the 66th minute.

Chipolopolo completed a double over Algeria winning 3-1 on Saturday and wrapping it with a 1-0 return leg result on Tuesday night.

It is the first time Zambia beat Algeria in World Cup pairings.

"It was exciting watching this game where history has been made as I think it has been over 30 years since we last beat Algeria at their home ground if my memory serves me right.

"Our boys need all the support especially that the group we are in has some of the highly rated teams in Africa," he said.

Hichilema congratulated the team, the technical bench and FAZ officials for working towards the success.

Zambia can top Group B and qualify to the World Cup with victory over Nigeria in Uyo and Cameroon in Lusaka.

The team is second, three points behind leaders Nigeria.

