Zambia: PF Leaders Perceive Mutati As Stingy - He Is Too Strict With State Coffers

Finance minister Felix Mutati's alleged stingy approach to ruling party request for funds from state coffers has won him very few friends.

Sources tell Zambia Reports Mutati has not been forthcoming to requests by some senior PF officials to allegedly abuse state funds.

The leader of the opposition MMD whose party helped PF win the 2016 general elections is more fixed on helping President Edgar Lungu repair a struggling economy.

However, PF leaders don't appreciate Mutati's approach and want him fired.

Yesterday, the PF took their demonstration to hound-out Mutati to Central Province.

The actions of the PF cadres are a well choreographed ploy by senior party officials who see Mutati as a hindrance to their organised corruption.

The move has been condemned by a number of stakeholders who feel the MMD President has managed to steer the country's economy in the right direction and restored investor confidence.

Among the people who have condemned the PF is opposition All People's Congress Party president Nason Msoni who has accused the ruling party's officials of agitating the removal Mutati because of the impending IMF loan which is about to be made available.

Msoni noted that the elements in the regime have choreographed and hatched a scheme to take the minister out of the political equation ahead of the loan disbursement so that they can plunder the proceeds.

"The hullabaloo and organised movement of hired PF cadres marching with placards to hound-out a Minister unceremoniously has its genesis in the soon to be made available IMF loan in excess of 1.3 billion dollars. It is not about empty jostling for political power and repositioning but theft and diversion of the anticipated funds for personal use. That's what this thing is all about.

"Those with insatiable political ambition for 2021 are gleefully anxious to divert that fund to contracts and contractors of interest. So the elements in the regime have choreographed and hatched a scheme to take the minister out of the political equation ahead of the loan disbursement," notes the APC leader.

He described the actions of the PF as wicked and dirty saying the ruling party is tragically betraying its alliance partner.

Msoni said the calls for Mutati to join the PF is meant to ensure that he becomes "a bonifide thief" like them.

"It is wicked and playing dirty to go round using innocent souls to demonstrate for something they don't even understand.

The alliance partner has been tragically betrayed by the shameless conduct of their PF colleagues.

"The question of loyalty does not arise and it's neither here nor there. The choice at hand is you must join them and be a bonafide thief or you should resign."

He also urged the former ruling party to ensure that it forges alliances with people who who value dignity and respect for others.

"Political alliances are not formed to service interests of the moment and later dumped unceremoniously. It is insubordination of the highest order for party functionaries to denounce and disgrace a dignified senior cabinet minister in government in the manner they're going about.

"In future it should be prudent and wise for the former ruling party not to forge alliances of convenience with thugs. Always learn to identify and work with citizens who value dignity and respect for others," he said.

The PF on Friday kicked off campaign to hound-out MMD president Felix Mutati who is saving as Finance Minister in the PF government.

President Lungu, until last night was in Swaziland, has stayed mute on the behaviour of his cadres sending mixed political messages.