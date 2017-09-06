Mali: Imposing Sanctions On Mali, Security Council Targets Those Undermining Peace Process

The Security Council today established a sanctions regime on Mali, introducing a travel ban and assets freeze that will apply to individuals and entities engaged in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the conflict-torn African country.

In the resolution, adopted unanimously, the 15-member body decided to set up a Sanctions Committee, consisting of all the members of the Council, and requested the Secretary-General to create, for an initial period of 13 months, a panel of up to five experts to support the Committee's work.

The 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali included language inviting the Security Council to adopt measures against those undermining the implementation of the Agreement and the pursuit of its objectives.

On 9 August, the Government of Mali sent a letter to Egypt, Council President for that month, requesting the creation of a sanctions regime, citing repeated ceasefire violations by armed groups in northern Mali.